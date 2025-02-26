73°
Monopoly game based on Baton Rouge unveiled; Mr. Monopoly visits WBRZ to commemorate the occasion

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge joined exclusive company Tuesday night as a new Monopoly game based around the capital city was unveiled.

Board squares highlight historic buildings and restaurants that make the city of Baton Rouge unique.

Some local favorites include Community Coffee, Raising Canes and the Knock Knock Children's Museum made it on the board.

You can snag the game on Amazon, but the locations featured on the board itself will also be selling copies, like the 19 Raising Canes locations in the capital city or the River Center. 

You can find out more information about the game here

