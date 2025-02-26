50°
Monopoly board game based on Baton Rouge unveiled
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge is joining exclusive company Tuesday night as a new Monopoly game based around the capital city was unveiled.
Board squares highlight historic buildings and restaurants that make the city of Baton Rouge unique.
Some local favorites include Community Coffee, Raising Canes and the Knock Knock Children's Museum made it on the board.
