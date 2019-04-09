63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Monkey birth a step to saving fertility of boys with cancer

2 weeks 4 days 17 hours ago Thursday, March 21 2019 Mar 21, 2019 March 21, 2019 1:25 PM March 21, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Grady the monkey/Tri-City Herald

WASHINGTON (AP) - Scientists are testing a possible solution to help boys undergoing cancer treatment preserve their future fertility - and it worked in a monkey.

More people are surviving childhood cancer but nearly 1 in 3 will be left infertile from chemotherapy or radiation. Young adults sometimes freeze sperm, eggs or embryos before cancer treatment. But children diagnosed before puberty can't do that because they're not yet producing mature eggs or sperm.

University of Pittsburgh researchers tested a different approach. They froze some immature testicular tissue from a young monkey. Later, they used it to produce sperm that, through a monkey version of IVF, led to the birth of a healthy female monkey named Grady.

The team hopes to begin human studies soon. The research was published Thursday in the journal Science.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days