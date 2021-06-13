95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Monitoring the SW Gulf for tropical development

5 hours 27 minutes 35 seconds ago Sunday, June 13 2021 Jun 13, 2021 June 13, 2021 11:18 AM June 13, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

Sunday 9AM Tropical Outlook:

The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight the southwestern Gulf of Mexico for tropical development and a tropical depression is likely to form by mid-week. An area of disturbed weather in the Bay of Campeche will meander there for the next few days, then slowly drift to the north or northwest. There is a lot of uncertainty this far out in time, but long range guidance continues to bring tropical moisture over our area by the end of the week.

BOTTOM LINE: Until a circulation develops the uncertainty remains very high. If/when a circulation forms, the forecast details will become more clear. The WBRZ Weather Team will continue to bring you daily updates.

Trending News

Click here to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days