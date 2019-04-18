Latest Weather Blog
Monitor these WBRZ TV, online channels today for urgent weather updates
BATON ROUGE – The WBRZ viewing area, along with most of South Louisiana, is facing an elevated risk of severe weather Thursday.
Click HERE for Dr. Josh Eachus’ weather blog. Click HERE for live weather data information.
WBRZ will produce extended weather-related coverage all day. News 2 newscasts will feature the most updated forecast models from 12-1 p.m.; 4-4:30 p.m.; 5-5:30 p.m.; 6-7 p.m.; and 10-11 p.m. on WBRZ channel 2 and WBRZ+, the area’s live, local cable news channel.
>HOW TO find WBRZ+? Click HERE
Urgent weather reports are expected to interrupt programming across all WBRZ stations Thursday.
In addition to television, the WBRZ Channel 2 Facebook page will display a live radar feed with periodic voice interruptions from the WBRZ weather team. Keep the page loaded in your browser or turn on Facebook notifications in your Facebook app and monitor the feed throughout the day.
WBRZ+ is always streaming online, live, HERE
During periods of severe weather, traffic incidents typically increase. Click HERE for the WBRZ traffic map. Click HERE for live incident reports.
Safely report damage, weather-related incidents
If you see weather-related incidents WBRZ should know about, feel free to safely snap a picture and report what you see: Email News@wbrz.com.
