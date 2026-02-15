64°
Monday's LSU-Kent State baseball game scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

7 hours 12 minutes 58 seconds ago Sunday, February 15 2026 Feb 15, 2026 February 15, 2026 1:40 PM February 15, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Monday's LSU-Kent State baseball game has been moved to 6 p.m., according to a post by the Tigers.

The game, taking place at Alex Box Stadium, was originally scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. 

No. 2 LSU previously beat Milwaukee on Saturday afternoon, finishing with a score of 5-3.

