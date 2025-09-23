Latest Weather Blog
Monday's Health Report: How climate change could make sleep apnea harder to treat
BATON ROUGE — Climate change may be making episodes of obstructive sleep apnea more common and harder to treat, according to a new study.
Researchers say the hotter weather significantly increases the risk by as much as 45%, even more if you are a man or overweight.
Other issues associated with climate change include metabolic disruptions, which negatively affect those who have diseases like diabetes.
Researchers say it can also increase the rate of birth defects and poor birth outcomes.
“These are all things that are currently being deeply studied to try to understand how we can help protect ourselves,” Dr. Sonia Angell of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health said.
Experts say the most vulnerable to the effects of climate change include those with low incomes, children, pregnant women, and older adults.
