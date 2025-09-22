Latest Weather Blog
Monday's Health Report: How climate change could make sleep apnea harder to treat
BATON ROUGE — Climate change may be making episodes of obstructive sleep apnea more common and harder to treat, according to a new study.
Researchers say the hotter weather significantly increases the risk by as much as 45%, even more if you are a man or overweight.
Other issues associated with climate change include metabolic disruptions, which negatively affect those who have diseases like diabetes.
Researchers say it can also increase the rate of birth defects and poor birth outcomes.
“These are all things that are currently being deeply studied to try to understand how we can help protect ourselves,” Dr. Sonia Angell of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health said.
Trending News
Experts say the most vulnerable to the effects of climate change include those with low incomes, children, pregnant women, and older adults.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Roseland business has stayed closed since explosion
-
Louisiana prison system says the media inspired hunger strike among ICE detainees...
-
Prairieville man pleads guilty to nearly 20 counts of child pornography
-
White House says $100K H-1B visa fee won't apply to existing holders...
-
Prairieville mom pleads no contest to felony sex crimes involving teenagers
Sports Video
-
LSU football to face Arkansas, Ole Miss and Texas A&M in new...
-
LSU will not play Alabama yearly in SEC's new 9-game conference football...
-
WATCH: Brian Kelly previews LSU-Ole Miss game in Oxford
-
Ju'Juan Johnson makes most of opportunity
-
FINAL: LSU beats Southeastern 56-10 in largest scoring output this season