58°
Latest Weather Blog
Monday's Health Report
Trending News
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police: River Rd. drive-by that killed child was a targeted attack
-
No progress made in narrowing down potential new bridge locations
-
Police: River Rd. drive-by that killed child was a targeted attack
-
State lawmaker calls out state police for 'accountability problem'
-
State agency responds to lawsuit plans for child sex abuse case