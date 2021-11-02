73°
Latest Weather Blog
Monday's health report
Trending News
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tuesday morning News 2 Geaux
-
The future of the Mississippi River Bridge
-
Casino-goers waste no time placing bets as L'Auberge sportsbook opens
-
WATCH: Burglars use truck to drag ATM out of Walgreens during botched...
-
New movie filmed in Baton Rouge, False River signals return of 'Hollywood...