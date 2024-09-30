Monday PM Forecast: unseasonably warm this week, still eyeing Caribbean disturbance

With highs in the lower 90's and lows near 70, this week will be unseasonably warm. The tropics are now looking the busiest they have so far this hurricane season.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Any clouds from today will clear out as we head into the overnight hours. Lows will be in the upper 60's. Another warm day is expected Tuesday, with highs in the lower 90's. A stray shower or two cannot be ruled out but the vast majority will stay dry. There will be a touch of humidity, but it will not be at oppressive levels.

Up Next: The general pattern will remain the same on Wednesday. Highs will stay warm in the lower 90's, there will be a touch of humidity, and no chance of rain. Some changes will start to be noticed on Thursday. Moisture values will increase across the area driving up humidity, as well as rain chances. The greatest rain coverage looks to occur on Friday and Saturday, before moisture values start to decrease again by the end of the weekend.

The Tropics:

Tropical Storm Kirk is strengthening at a pretty quick pace. It has winds of 60 mph and is moving west at 12 mph. Kirk is forecast to strengthen into a Hurricane by mid-week as it moves northwest through the Atlantic. Future Kirk poses no direct impact to land at this time.

Tropical Depression Joyce is barley hanging on as a tropical cyclone. It has winds of 35 mph and is moving north at 2 mph. Joyce will post-tropical in the next 12-24 hours.

Isaac is now a post-tropical system.

A trough of low pressure located over the southwestern Caribbean Sea continues to produce some disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. Environmental conditions could become conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form in a few days while the system is over the southern Gulf of Mexico or northwestern Caribbean Sea. Interests along the U.S. Gulf Coast should continue to monitor the progress of this system.

Showers and thunderstorms continue to increase in association with a tropical wave located a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Upper-level winds appear conducive for further development, and a tropical depression is very likely to form in a few days while it moves slowly westward over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

– Balin

