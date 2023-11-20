Monday PM Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible this evening and tonight before big cool down

*5pm update*: Strong to severe storms are currently north and west of the viewing area. None are in the viewing area currently, but strong storms could enter the area in the next 3-4 hours. These will have the threat of tornadoes, strong winds, and hail.

A ***Tornado Watch*** has been issued for until 11 pm. Strong to severe storms will be possible later this evening and tonight as a storm system makes its way into our area. Make sure you have a way to receive warnings. Our weather app will send you notifications any time a warning is issued for your area. You can download it here.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Rain chances will remain low for the evening commute. That will quickly change after dark. This is when the greatest threat for severe storms will happen. After midnight, the threat for storms and rain will fade as a cold front makes its way through southeast Louisiana. This will give way to dry, but cloudy conditions for daybreak. Temperatures in the morning will be in the 50's.

As for severe weather, southeast Louisiana is in a slight (2/5) to enhanced (3/5) risk. The best chance for severe storms will be along the I-10/I-12 corridor and north. The time severe weather is most likely is 6pm to midnight. All severe hazards will be possible. That includes scattered damaging winds in excess of 60 mph, isolated tornadoes, and a low end hail threat.

This system also brings an opportunity for some beneficial rain. A quick 1-2” will be possible with the evening and overnight storms.

The Storm Station will be with you on-air and online from start to finish, sharing the latest information you need to know about this storm system.

Up Next: Temperatures will be falling throughout the day on Tuesday after an early morning cold front. Clouds will stick around throughout the day. Below average temperatures will be in the forecast for the middle and end of the week. Your turkey day could also be a bit soggy. We are watching another disturbance that could bring some rain to southern Louisiana on Thursday. Another chance of rain will be possible next Monday. Since this still far out, details will change.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: Earlier satellite wind data indicated that a small but well-defined area of low pressure in the central Caribbean Sea was producing winds of 25-30 mph. However, the associated shower and thunderstorm activity with this system remains disorganized, and nearby dry air is forecast to prevent much additional development as the system begins to drift slowly westward over the next few days.

An area of low pressure is developing along a frontal boundary just to the southeast of Bermuda. This non-tropical low is forecast to move southeastward across the central subtropical Atlantic over warmer sea surface temperatures during the next few days, and environmental conditions appear conducive for this system to gradually acquire tropical characteristics. A subtropical or tropical storm could form by the latter part of this week, as the system continues moving eastward followed by a turn northeastward by the weekend.

-- Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.