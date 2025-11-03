Monday PM Forecast: Shifting to a warmer pattern, with a touch of humidity

Chilly mornings and pleasantly mild afternoons will soon give way to milder starts and warmer finishes. This pattern transition may also bring back some morning fog and perhaps a few storms by late week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: With clear skies and light winds again, expect another chilly night. Temperatures will fall through the 50s through the evening, bottoming out in the low to mid-40s around sunrise. Warmer air will begin advancing inland on Tuesday as winds return out of the east and southeast. Highs will top out in the mid-70s, pretty typical for early November, with wall-to-wall sunshine from start to finish.

Up Next: Highs and lows will steadily climb throughout the remainder of the week. It will be noticeably warmer, with highs returning to the 80s with lows in the 60s as the workweek wraps up. As nighttime lows climb, so will the humidity. That extra moisture could bring a few foggy mornings by midweek. By Friday, it’ll start to feel a bit muggy. This pattern will hold until another cold front comes along. One will approach from the northwest on Friday but likely stall out before reaching the Capital Area. That will keep things warm and a bit muggy into the weekend. A spotty shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out either. However, the front should finally gain enough momentum to slide through on Sunday, knocking temperatures down early next week.

The Tropics: The Atlantic basin looks quiet for the first week of November — no tropical development is expected for the next week.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

