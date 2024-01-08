Monday PM Forecast: Risk of severe storms, high winds, and flash flooding

The Storm Station is tracking a potential for high winds, heavy rain, and strong thunderstorms Monday afternoon into the night. Make sure to grab your rain gear, keep your phone charged, and turn weather alerts ON! Here are a few things to keep in mind:

Tonight & Tomorrow: The radar is beginning to come to life as of 1 p.m. Monday. Rain coverage only increases through the afternoon, with widespread showers and storms likely. Storms will be likely on Monday evening and into the overnight hours. From 4 p.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Tuesday, there is a severe weather potential. After 1 a.m., storms exit to the east and we contend with a few lingering showers. through daybreak Tuesday. Skies will clear out on Tuesday, and it will windy and cool with highs in the mid-50s.

Severe Weather - Strong storms will be possible after 4pm as a warm front surges northward toward the area. While severe weather is not out of the question by late afternoon and early evening, we especially need to watch the 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. as a line of storms passes through. To read more on severe weather safety, click HERE.

Much of southern Louisiana is under a Level 3/5 risk for severe weather. Not everybody in the Level 3 zone will see strong storms, but know that scattered instances of severe weather are achievable. All hazards are possible: damaging thunderstorm gusts, a few tornadoes, and isolated large hail. Make sure your phones are charged on Monday and have a way to receive weather alerts in case severe storms strike your community.

A Tornado Watch is already in effect for southwest Louisiana, including St. Mary Parish until 9 p.m. Monday.

A TORNADO WATCH means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and/or damaging winds in and around the watch area. Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. If a tornado warning is issued, seek shelter in a low-level, interior room of a sturdy building. Take pets (on a leash) with you, have on hard-soled shoes, monitor storm coverage on a wireless device and cover your head in the event of wind or tornado impact. For more on tornado safety, CLICK HERE.

Heavy Rain - Scattered showers will arrive from the south though Monday morning. By afternoon, we expect widespread rain in the capital region. Although less of an issue for the morning commute, this will affect the evening commute. Plan on weather-related delays as a result. Showers and storms continue into the evening. We expect a line of storms to arrive as we approach midnight, which some lingering showers overnight Monday.

When all is said and done, several inches of rain are possible, with locally higher amounts. Flash flooding will be possible. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect from 12 p.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday for the entire area. Don't try to drive through high water if you encounter flooded roads.

High Winds - Even outside of rain and storms, things will get pretty windy on Monday. Be sure to secure loose outdoor items and be extra cautious around high-profile vehicles on the roads. Sustained winds of 15-30 mph are possible, with gusts up to 45 mph in Baton Rouge. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect from 12 p.m. Monday - 9 a.m. Tuesday for the capital region. We expect even higher winds closer to the coast and near the tidal lakes. There, a HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect from 12 p.m. Monday to 3 a.m. Tuesday where we could see gusts upwards of 50-60 mph.

Up Next: Rain chances stay limited the next few days with highs either near or below normal. Our next storm system arrives late in the week, and we have included a corresponding increase in storm chances by Friday. We'll have to watch that system closely also, as there are some signs a few of those storms could be strong.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.