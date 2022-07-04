Monday PM Forecast: Rain will be gone for all 4th of July celebrations this evening

Happy Independence Day!

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Fourth of July celebrations happening across the Capital Area will not be interrupted by showers. Temperatures will start to cool into the mid-70s overnight, we will see some lingering clouds into the morning hours. Tuesday the pattern repeats. Temperatures will climb into the low-90s across the area and showers will start to bubble up. Most people will see a shower but it will not be a total washout. A few of these showers could have the potential to have a heavy downpour.

Up Next: Wednesday we are waking up and repeating it all over again. Temperatures will rise to the low-90s. Scattered showers will begin popping up across the area cooling us off some. Overnight clouds will linger and temperatures will fall into the mid-70s. A brief downpour is possible, but no one will be seeing a total washout from these showers. Thursday we start to trend a little bit drier and showers will be isolated across the area. Places that see showers will trend cooler. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

No development expected for the next 5 days.