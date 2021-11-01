Monday PM Forecast: quiet weather until midweek cold front

Pleasant weather will stick around through the middle of the week. A cold front will arrive on Thursday with the next shot at showers and some more cool air to follow.

Next 24 Hours: Another seasonable night is ahead with clear skies and light, northeast winds allowing low temperatures into the low 50s. Tuesday will feature abundant sunshine and light northeast winds with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Up Next: Wednesday will bring another high temperature in the mid to upper 70s. Although the day will begin with sunshine, as the next frontal system approaches from the northwest, some high clouds will move in and thicken through the day. The front will pass through the area overnight and into Thursday with a period of cloudy skies and scattered, light showers. The gloomy conditions will keep thermometers range bound between the mid 50s in the morning and mid 60s in the afternoon. By Friday, some clearing will occur with cooler air seeping in behind the front. Expect a few days with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Wanda has maximum sustained winds of 45mph and is moving northeast at 7mph over the North Atlantic. This system could strengthen slightly on a continued northeast trek out to sea through the week. Wanda will not affect North America. For the latest tropical forecasts, advisories and information, visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center as we navigate all 183 Days of Hurricane Season.

The Explanation: Quiet weather will persist through Wednesday afternoon as a large surface high pressure system remains positioned north and east of the local area. The resulting east to northeast surface winds will keep moisture in check. The lack of moisture will have implications on the next storm system—a low pressure and cold front that will settle south across the central Gulf Coast on Thursday. With a front dropping through as an area of low pressure centers offshore, the local area will be on the cooler, drier and more stable side of the system. Therefore, cloud cover and scattered showers will be possible as the system moves southeastward on Thursday, but amounts and overall impacts will be low. Once that front exits, skies will clear from west to east with plenty of sun expected for the weekend. Temperatures will be below average for a few days with lows in the mid 40s and highs in the upper 60s. A weak upper level ridge will gradually build over the area by the end of the weekend and return highs to the 70s by Sunday or Monday.

--Josh

