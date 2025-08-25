Monday PM Forecast: humidity continues to drop through midweek

The Baton Rouge Area is getting a slight bit of relief from the typical late-August steam machine. Afternoons will stay hot, but lower humidity will make mornings more comfortable, and rain chances will be low. If you have outdoor plans this workweek, or would like to wash the car, there should be no major problems through Thursday.

Tonight and Tomorrow: Expect mainly clear skies overnight with lows settling in the low 70s. Some neighborhoods near the state line could even dip into the upper 60s. Tuesday will stay hot, with highs in the low-90s, but the humidity will continue to drop as a weak front pushes toward the coast. These tweaks to the norm will mean feels-like temperatures should avoid the 100s and we avoid the need for any heat alerts.

Up Next: Wednesday morning should be the period with the lowest humidity and therefore the lowest temperatures of the week. With a front stalled near the coast or even offshore, many neighborhoods along and north of I-10 could achieve low temperatures in the 60s! The afternoon that follows will be hot but noticeably dry.

By Thursday, onshore flow will return moisture and humidity to the region, and so look for some more cumulus clouds to develop during the afternoon. Temperatures will nudge back into the low-to-mid 90s, but rain chances remain very low—just a stray shower possible, mainly south of I-10. Friday will bring a slightly better shot at afternoon showers and thunderstorms as tropical moisture will be back in full force and a disturbance moves in from the northwest. Keep this in mind if you have an outdoor activity planned on Friday afternoon and evening.

Another weak front may push into or even through the Capital Area this weekend, but the exact position of the feature remains unclear, which muddies the forecast a bit. For now, spotty to isolated showers and thunderstorms are advertised for the weekend. Know the expected rain coverage could go higher if the front fully stalls overhead or lower if it moves offshore. Check back in with the Storm Station as those details should clear up by midweek.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Fernand is strengthening as it moves north-northeast over the open Atlantic, well east of Bermuda. As of late Monday morning, Fernand has maximum sustained winds near 60 mph and is expected to maintain that strength today before gradually weakening. The storm is forecast to become post-tropical by Wednesday. No coastal watches or warnings are in effect, and Fernand poses no threat to land.

No additional tropical development is expected over the next seven days. The rest of the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic are quiet.

– Josh

