Monday PM Forecast: From weekend heat to weekday storms, active pattern underway

The first round of showers and storms will finish up around sunset, but much more is on the way. Multiple rounds are expected through the end of the week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Any remaining storms should quickly fade away around sunset. The overnight hours will feature mostly cloudy conditions, and lows in the 70s before our next round approaches. This one is a bit tricky, as there is some uncertainty in if this next line of storms will reach the area before dissipating. The current thinking is that storms currently organizing in Texas will head our way in the overnight hours. It should overall be a weakening line, with the estimated arrival time between 5-9am. That means that if this line holds together (which is currently expected), it would cause a rather messy morning commute. Showers and storms will clear out by the mid-morning, but pop-up storms could form in the afternoon and evening. How much of these we see will depend on the morning line. More storms in the morning would equal less in the afternoon and vice versa. With both rounds, a few stronger storms and locally heavy rainfall is not out of the question. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s.

Up Next: A front currently located to our north will move into our area and stall. This will serve as a focal point for storms Wednesday and Thursday. Numerous showers and storms are expected both days. This front should finally pass the area on Friday, delivering one last final round. Widespread rain amounts of 2-3" will be likely through the end of the week, but isolated higher amounts are possible.

The pattern will trend quieter into the weekend. Temperatures and humidity may tick down a bit after the front passage, but there are still some unclear details. The exact weekend forecast will come into better view in the next few days, so keep checking back in if you have any plans for the final weekend of the month.

