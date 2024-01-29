Monday PM Forecast: Dry for the the workweek, next impact over the weekend

The rest of the week is looking dry with lots of sunshine. That is all expected to change as we get into next weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: After a relatively warm day with highs in the mid 60's, temperatures will drop like a rock after the sun sets. The combination of nearly calm winds, and very limited cloud cover will allow this to happen. Lows are expected to near 39 degrees. Temperatures are expected to be warm again tomorrow because of all the sunshine. That high temperature will be around 70 degrees. There might be a few more clouds in the mix. These will be the high cloud variety, which may make for some filtered sunshine at times.

Up Next: The entire workweek will be quiet weather wise. Morning lows will be chilly, but no freezes are expected. Highs are expected to be warm, with most days in the mid to upper 60's. Lots of dry air will stick around, and this means no rain chances during the week. Mainly sunny skies will be around through the middle of the week. The only clouds will be some high clouds which may make for some filtered sunshine. Thursday and Friday will feature a few more clouds in the sky. Those clouds will increase in coverage substantially on Saturday. This is when our next weather system will pass through. Saturday could end up being pretty wet, especially later in the day. Some lingering showers will be possible Sunday and Monday, but temperatures will be cooler.

- Balin

