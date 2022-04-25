Monday PM Forecast: cold front to return lower humidity

A cold front will push through the area by Tuesday afternoon. Dry conditions will be restored for the balance of the week.

Next 24 Hours: Though decreasing in coverage, lingering showers and thunderstorms will be possible into tonight with mostly cloudy skies otherwise. A cold front will crawl through the area, eventually shifting winds to come out of the northwest at 5-10mph. Low temperatures will make it into the low to mid 60s. As the cold front exits into the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, any leftover showers will end from northwest to southeast. Some clearing will occur as the day progresses. Expect breezy conditions with north winds of 5-10mph and occasional gusts over 20mph. High temperatures will make it into the upper 70s.

Up Next: The rest of the week is in great shape with mainly clear skies. Much lower humidity will be felt through Thursday. Wednesday and Thursday will be cooler than average in the mornings with lows in the low 50s and near average in the afternoons with highs near 80 degrees. By Friday, conditions will slowly moderate as southeast winds and onshore flow return moisture to the area. Highs will get back into the mid 80s. Over the weekend, mornings will be much muggier with lows in the mid 60s. This added moisture will help clouds develop some isolated, afternoon showers and thunderstorms. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: Most of the showers and thunderstorms will be ending this evening as instability wanes, at least for a little while. Favorable upper level winds and some lift on the back side of the cold front will allow lingering showers and possibly embedded thunderstorms into tomorrow morning. The center of the upper level trough of low pressure will push away to the east on Tuesday and the sinking motions that will occur after this will allow rapid drying and clearing. Northerly winds of 5-10mph are expected to transport in that drier air mass and some gusts over 20mph will be possible. By tomorrow night, much lower dew point temperatures, in the 40s, will settle over the region. This much lower humidity will help to reduce low temperatures into the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday morning. Given ample sunshine and the time of year, high temperatures will easily rebound into the upper 70s and low 80s. The rest of the workweek will be quiet with a weak but broad upper level ridge of high pressure traversing the Eastern U.S. A surface high pressure system will move toward the Bahamas over the weekend causing surface winds to come out of the southeast and return moisture to the region. Meanwhile, the ridge will be broken down by an upper level trough of low pressure moving into the Great Lakes region by the middle of the weekend. This might cool the atmosphere just enough that with the addition of increasing surface moisture, there could be a stray shower or thunderstorm during the peak heating hours on Sunday or Monday.

--Josh

