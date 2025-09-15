Monday PM Forecast: Amidst dry stretch, only a lucky few will see rain

The run of 90°+ temperatures is set to continue throughout the final week of summer. Humidity will stay in check, with pesky afternoon rain chances popping up here and there. Meanwhile, the next tropical depression or storm could develop by the end of the week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: The overnight stretch will be muggy and mild with lows near 70°, accompanied by a handful of passing clouds. Tuesday will be another partly sunny day, with clouds becoming more noticeable in the afternoon. A weak disturbance acting on just enough moisture will support a rain chance. While not particularly high, it will be one of the "best" opportunities for rain this week. Spotty activity is expected. Outside of any rain, it will be plenty warm. Look for a high in the low to mid-90s with manageable humidity.

Up Next: The pattern of mild nights, warm afternoons, and tolerable humidity will hold through the end of the week. A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out, but their hit-or-miss nature will leave most areas dry. Some signs suggest the upper-air pattern may buckle early next week, which could increase rain chances. Even so, the change is minor, and temperatures are not expected to shift significantly.

The Tropics: A broad area of low pressure has formed roughly midway between the Windward Islands and west coast of Africa. This system has become better organized and is moving into a favorable environment for further development. A tropical depression or storm is likely to form by late week while moving west-northwestward over the central tropical Atlantic. The next name up is Gabrielle.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

