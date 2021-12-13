Monday PM Forecast: 80s on the way

Warm temperatures will be the story for the week ahead. No records appear to be in immediate danger, but we will need to watch the numbers more closely by the end of the week.

Next 24 Hours: The stubborn cloud deck that dominated for most of the day should break up a bit overnight. As winds remain east or even shift southeast, low temperatures will just barely fall into the upper 50s. On Tuesday, a bit more sunshine is expecte4d and that will continue to a warmer high temperature in the upper 70s.

Up Next: An upper level ridge will dominate the region through Thursday. At the surface, southeast winds will cause dew point temperatures to beef back up into the upper 50s and low 60s. These features will lead to a spell of quiet weather and well above average temperatures. High temperatures could challenge 80 degrees any given afternoon but especially Thursday. A little bit of fog is possible Thursday and Friday mornings. By the weekend, the upper level ridge will move east and the next frontal system will slowly drop into the area from the northwest. The front will bring showers into the forecast for Saturday and some cooler temperatures may follow into next week. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: A weak front south of the area will fall apart on Tuesday which should allow the stubborn cloud deck to break apart more significantly. Thanks to deepening moisture in the atmosphere, a stay shower cannot be ruled out—especially near the coast. As long as clouds do reveal more holes than Monday, it should be no problem for high temperatures to reach the upper 70s. The warming trend will persist on Wednesday as sinking air associated with an upper level ridge centered over the Southeast U.S. pushes highs toward the 80s. By the end of the week, the ridge will still be firmly in control but likely centered just east of the local area. Positioned on the western side of this ride, deep southerly flow will continue to add moisture into the atmosphere. With more moisture, comes higher dew points and therefore the potential for overnight fog and warmer low temperatures. With a higher starting point, it will be even easier for afternoon temperatures to achieve the 80s on Thursday and Friday. Forecast confidence decreases heading into the weekend. An upper level trough of low pressure will try to break away from the Western U.S. and bring a cold front with it into the region. As the front slows and begins to parallel the Gulf Coast, it is unclear if there will be enough upper level energy to push the front south and through the area. This could delay or even cancel the arrival of much cooler air. Additionally, a slow moving or stalling front could mean the chance for showers stays in the forecast for a few days. Of course, if the front is more progressive, the opposite of each of these scenarios would be true. Things should become more clear by the middle of the week.

