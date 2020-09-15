77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Monday night shooting on Ned Avenue injures one, pedestrian struck in same area

1 hour 18 minutes ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 September 15, 2020 4:59 AM September 15, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Sources say a Monday night shooting occurred on Ned Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. and around the same time, a pedestrian was struck.

The shooting reportedly left one man injured, an eyewitness tells WBRZ, the man was taken to an area hospital for treatment and his current condition remains unknown.

Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office were spotted on scene, responding to the incident. 

That same evening, a pedestrian was reportedly struck on the same street a few blocks away from the crime scene. A witness said the pedestrian seemed to have had minor injuries.

This is a developing situation, check back for updates. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days