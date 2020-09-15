Monday night shooting on Ned Avenue injures one, pedestrian struck in same area

BATON ROUGE - Sources say a Monday night shooting occurred on Ned Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. and around the same time, a pedestrian was struck.

The shooting reportedly left one man injured, an eyewitness tells WBRZ, the man was taken to an area hospital for treatment and his current condition remains unknown.

Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office were spotted on scene, responding to the incident.

That same evening, a pedestrian was reportedly struck on the same street a few blocks away from the crime scene. A witness said the pedestrian seemed to have had minor injuries.

This is a developing situation, check back for updates.