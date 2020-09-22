70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Monday night shooting on Myrtle Avenue leaves man injured

2 hours 9 minutes 23 seconds ago Tuesday, September 22 2020 Sep 22, 2020 September 22, 2020 6:59 AM September 22, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE - On Monday night, emergency crews responded to a reported shooting that left one man injured.

Police say the incident occurred in the 1200 block of Myrtle Avenue and the injured man is expected to survive. 

No additional information related to the incident is available at this time. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days