70°
Latest Weather Blog
Monday night shooting on Myrtle Avenue leaves man injured
BATON ROUGE - On Monday night, emergency crews responded to a reported shooting that left one man injured.
Police say the incident occurred in the 1200 block of Myrtle Avenue and the injured man is expected to survive.
No additional information related to the incident is available at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU football returns Saturday with no tailgating, 25% capacity in Death Valley
-
What you need to know before you geaux to Tiger Stadium
-
Coach O Weekly Press Conference - Game 1 vs. MSU
-
Coach O speaks with media, says 'most' of team has had coronavirus
-
LSU's Neil Farrell opting back in for 2020 season