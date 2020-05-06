Latest Weather Blog
Monday night shooting on Elvin Drive leaves one man with non-life-threatening injuries
BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating a Monday evening shooting that occurred near the intersection of Burbank Drive and GSRI Avenue and left a man with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office say the incident occurred around 6 p.m., when a ShotSpotter, which is a gunshot detection system, led deputies to a gas station within the 1700 block of Elvin Drive in response to a shooting.
Upon arriving, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
The man was taken to an area hospital and the incident remains under investigation.
At this time, authorities have not released additional information related to the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
This article will be updated as detectives proceed with their investigation.
