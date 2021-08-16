Monday Morning Forecast: Three systems in the tropics, All of them set to stay away from South Louisiana

Local rainfall will not be enhanced by Fred. The regular summertime pattern continues.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The clear and calm morning hours will be the trend again this week. Temperatures this afternoon will scratch the low 90s as clouds build in. A few afternoon showers will roll in mainly west of Baton Rouge with areas further north just as likely to catch a shower today as areas further south. Overnight it will be clear with temperatures in the low 70s.

Up Next: Scattered showers will continue each afternoon this week, but we are not tracking any total washouts. The morning hours will be calm with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 70s. Each afternoon, the clouds will build in as temperatures reach the low 90s. A heavy downpour will be possible every afternoon as well. A brief shower will drop temperatures and keep the heat index out of the triple digits. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

There are currently three active storms in the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico. The forecast in south Louisiana will not be affected by any of these systems. Click here to see the latest forecast cone.

Tropical Storm Fred is expected to make landfall over the Florida panhandle later this evening. Tropical storm warnings have been issued for areas in the path of the storm. In the southern Caribbean, T.D. Grace is expected to travel south of Cuba and make a landfall on the east coast of Mexico. Out in the open Atlantic, Tropical Depression Eight is set to circle Bermuda and eventually strengthen into Tropical Storm Henri. Continue to check back in with us. The WBRZ Weather Team is watching the tropics around the clock and will bring you updates as they come.

