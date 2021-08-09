Monday Morning Forecast: The sun will be out for back to school photos

The weather conditions will be clear for any back to school photos this morning.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The hot and humid weather pattern is back. Conditions will be muggy today with temperatures climbing into the mid-90s this afternoon. The heat index will reach the triple digits. Skies will be mostly sunny and in the late afternoon a few showers will bubble up in the Baton Rouge area. Only a few areas will see rain and showers will die down as the sun goes down. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

Up Next: These same conditions are set to repeat for the rest of the 7-day forecast, but that does mean the morning hours will be sunny and clear for first day of school photos this week. Grab a water bottle before heading out in the heat. Temperatures will trend in the mid-90s with a heat index in the triple digits. Each day this week there will be isolated showers, but we are not tracking any total washouts. Overnight temperatures will be muggy in the 70s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

A low pressure center located south east of the Leeward Islands is producing disorganized showers and storms. It has a 70% chance of developing in the next 2-5 days. Regardless of development, this system is expected to travel over most of the north Caribbean acting as a rainmaker to many islands.

Another disturbance is following behind with a lower chance of development, 20-30%. Conditions for development are looking less conducive than before. It is expected to travel west toward the Windward Islands.

Right now, it is a waiting game for the US, there are at least 5 days before any potential impacts. As the systems moves over the next 5 days, details will become more clear. The WBRZ Weather Team is watching the tropics around the clock and will bring you updates as they come. Click here to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

