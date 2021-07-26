Monday Morning Forecast: New week, same heat

Day four with A HEAT ADVISORY issued for the WBRZ viewing area.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Monday is now day four with a heat advisory for south Louisiana. The heat index is expected to be between 108 and 112 degrees this afternoon. If you need to be outside today be sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade. A few showers will be around this afternoon, but they will be brief. Overnight the steam continues with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders for your summer of fun events—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

Up Next: Each day this week will bring isolated to scattered showers with heat in between. Right now, the day with the highest rain coverage is expected to be Thursday. Overall, the second half of the week will trend a bit wetter. Although rain is in the forecast every day, not every area will see rain each day. Continue to check back in with the Weather Team each day for more details on the daily rain coverage. Temperatures will continue to be in the low 90s with the heat index near 100 degrees. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

A disturbance off the coast of Florida now has a 30% chance of developing into a tropical depression. It has disorganized shower activity and is only about 50 miles east of the Florida coast. Areas on the east Florida coast will see some increased shower activity due to this system. This disturbance is not forecast to impact the local area. Click here to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

