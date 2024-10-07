81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Monday marks final day to register in-person or by mail to vote in November election

1 hour 37 minutes 24 seconds ago Monday, October 07 2024 Oct 7, 2024 October 07, 2024 7:44 AM October 07, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Monday is the final day to register to vote in-person for the November elections. 

If you still need to register or update your voting information, today is the last day you can do it in-person or through the mail. However, you can also register online at the Secretary of State's website until Oct. 15. 

To see what's on your ballot and other voting information, download the Geaux Vote app. 

Trending News

Early voting starts on Oct. 18. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days