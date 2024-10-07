Monday marks final day to register in-person or by mail to vote in November election

BATON ROUGE - Monday is the final day to register to vote in-person for the November elections.

If you still need to register or update your voting information, today is the last day you can do it in-person or through the mail. However, you can also register online at the Secretary of State's website until Oct. 15.

To see what's on your ballot and other voting information, download the Geaux Vote app.

Early voting starts on Oct. 18.