Monday is National Napping Day

Some statistics indicate that, on average, one-third of Americans take time out for a daily nap.

But on Monday, March 15 even more Americans may take advantage of an opportunity to get some extra Z's in honor of National Napping Day.

Some say this unofficial holiday was invented to spread more awareness of the positive health benefits of taking a nap.

Sleep is an essential function that is often taken for granted. It allows the body and mind to recharge, and even helps the brain to process memories, concentrate, in addition to keeping the body healthy enough to stave off diseases.

While it can be difficult to grab 7-8 hours of sleep at night, brief 20 to 30-minute increments have been shown to improve awareness and energy.

National Napping Day was reportedly invented by William Anthony, Ph.D., a professor at Boston University, and his wife Camille Anthony in 1999. The couple wanted to help educate people about the power of a good snooze and how getting just a little extra rest could be important to their health.

The unofficial holiday is generally observed the Monday after Daylight Savings Time begins to allow sleepers to adjust to their new schedule. The Anthonys felt people would be most receptive to dozing off for a bit after losing an hour of rest out of their sleep time as their clocks “spring forward” at the start of DST.

National Napping Day is celebrated by dozing off on the job.

While this may be the origin of the holiday, most employers would probably prefer employees find a different way of commemorating the holiday while at work.