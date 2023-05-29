Latest Weather Blog
Monday Forecast and beyond: Staying HOT this week
An AIR QUALITY ALERT has been issued for parts of the WBRZ viewing area. Be sure you are limiting your time outdoors today.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: Today is set to be the perfect day for any outdoor activities. Waking up this morning with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low-70s. Some of that dense cloud cover will begin to break up throughout the day, and daytime highs will climb into the low-90s. A few sneaky showers are possible during the afternoon hours. Rain in not expected to last long, no total washouts. Overnight we are set to repeat the same pattern for your Tuesday.
Up Next: Tuesday more heat and humidity is back in the forecast. Temperatures will top out near 90°. Feels like temperatures will start climbing into the mid-to-upper 90s. With summertime-like heat back in the forecast be sure you are limiting your time outdoors. Most people will stay completely dry on Tuesday, but the PM showers will be back and locked into the forecast on Wednesday. The heat is sticking around and a few spotty afternoon showers will be around everyday to end your workweek. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
Trending News
The Storm Station has you covered with hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mississippi River boat crash leaves one injured, one missing
-
Beloved snowball stand in Central back open for summer in new location
-
Wreath-laying ceremony, boat blessing in Pointe Coupee honors fallen heroes
-
Ferris wheel breaks down with passengers on board at Jambalaya Festival
-
95 La. churches cut ties with their denomination over ideology disagreements
Sports Video
-
LSU president reminisces during team trip to DC
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season
-
A candid conversation with Kim Mulkey - Watch the half-hour special on...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs
-
Weeks after selection in WNBA draft, LSU Tigers cut from pro teams