Monday evening Town Hall for Livingston Parish residents impacted by 2016 flood

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Officials in Livingston Parish are holding a Monday evening Town Hall meeting for residents who received a Letter of Substantial Damage.

During the meeting, Parish representatives will explain the letter and lay out options available to homeowners.

Officials say the Grants Department will also be on hand during the meeting to discuss potential funding assistance.

Parish representatives have requested that interested homeowners bring their letters as well as any other related documents they wish to discuss to the meeting.

The Town Hall is scheduled to take place on Monday, May 3, from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m, in the Livingston Parish Council Chambers (20355 Government Blvd., Livingston, LA 70754).

Officials warn that space is limited, and they add that should anyone requiring assistance find themselves unable to attend, they should call the office at 225-686-3066 to discuss the letter or schedule an in-person meeting.