Monday AM Forecast: Two more rainy days before a powerful cold front

The first real fall cold front is on the way!

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: We are off to a muggy start this week. Showers will be in and out all day today, but more active in the morning hours. Afternoon temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 80s with high humidity. Overnight temperatures will be muggy in the mid-70s.

Up Next: Tuesday will be the last rainy and muggy day in the forecast. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon. Showers and storms will move through along a cold front in the afternoon and evening. Tuesday night temperatures will drop into the 60s. Wednesday will bring cooler and drier air with afternoon temperatures struggling to reach the 80s and overnight lows dipping into the 50s. The cool dry conditions will last through the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

Tropical storms Peter and Rose are moving around in the Atlantic. Neither storm is a threat to the local area.

A tropical wave located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic several hundred miles southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development over the next several days, and a tropical depression could form later this week while the system moves westward at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic Ocean. There is a 60% chance of development in the next 5 days.



A storm-force, non-tropical low pressure system, the remnants of Odette, is located a couple of hundred miles southeast of Newfoundland. This low could acquire some subtropical characteristics by the middle of this week as it moves slowly eastward and then southeastward over warmer waters across the north-central Atlantic Ocean. Additional information on this system, including storm warnings, can be found in High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service. There is a 30% chance of development in the next 5 days.





