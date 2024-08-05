Monday AM Forecast: Triple digit heat all week, Hurricane Debby makes landfall in Florida

More heat alerts and triple digit heat will be the norm this week as drier air filtering into the state will shut off any source of rain and limit cloud development as well.

Today & Tonight: Monday morning temperatures before sunrise will reside in the upper-70's before quickly warming up throughout the morning to triple digit heat this afternoon. The Capital City will see an afternoon high temperature of 100° Monday under mostly sunny skies with very little to no rainfall. Humidity levels will be slightly lower than in previous weeks thanks to a push of drier air into the region, but heat index values will still remain in Heat Advisory criteria, topping out near 110° Monday afternoon. Continue to practice heat safety by prioritizing hydration, checking in on neighbors and making sure your pets are staying cool as well. Overnight, mostly clear skies will remain and temperatures slowly cool down to a warm 79°.

Up Next: With drier air in place for the majority of the workweek, humidity levels will be down but afternoon high temperatures will hit 100°+ each day. Heat alerts will accompany most days while any cooling rain will be almost impossible to come by during the workweek. The drier air will also limit cloud development during the week which will also add to the blazing hot conditions. With school starting back for most kids over the next several days, remember to send them with water bottles and highlight the importance of drinking water throughout the day.

The Tropics: Hurricane Debby made landfall in the Florida Big Bend region early Monday morning as a category 1 storm. Life-threatening storm surge, heavy rainfall, and strong winds will threaten the Florida coastal areas throughout the day Monday. Debby is then forecast to travel northeast across parts of FL, GA, and the Carolina's over the next several days, bringing the threat of catastrophic flooding and storm surges to the east coast. This system will pose no direct impacts to Louisiana.

A tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands continues to produce a disorganized region of thunderstorm activity. Conditions appear generally favorable for slow development over the next week as the system moves west at around 20 mph. The disturbance will cross the Windward Islands on Monday morning and then move into the central and western Caribbean by mid to late week.







