Monday AM Forecast: Tracking rain every day this week

Keep checking back, every day this week looks a little different.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Happy Monday! After some showers and storms on Sunday, a few more will be around today. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s with some sunshine before storms start to develop. Only about 30% of the area is expected to see rain today. Like yesterday, showers and storms can pack a punch with heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Showers will clear as the sun goes down, and temperatures will be in the mid-70s overnight.

Up Next: All week long, showers and storms will be efficient rainmakers, capable of producing a lot of rain in a short amount of time. If your area is experiencing a heavy downpour, avoid areas they typically hold water. The drainage systems will be working overtime this week.

Tuesday will bring a few peaks of sunshine in the morning with temperatures climbing into the low 90s. A few showers and storms will bubble up in the afternoon, mainly south of I-10. Showers will clear as the sun goes down and temperatures will be in the mid-70s overnight. Wednesday will trend wetter with more widespread shower activity. Wednesday will be a washout for most locations. Thursday will also bring scattered storms with the majority of the viewing area picking up a shower. Shower activity will start to scale back as we near the weekend. Rainfall totals will be between 2-4 inches with the highest amounts closer to the coast. Isolated higher amounts are expected and there will likely be a few instances of street and poor drainage flooding this week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— heavy rain & flooding —please have access to alerts through this week.

In the Tropics

There is a disturbance over Georgia that may get tropical characteristics as it moves south into the Gulf over the next few days. Either way, this will contribute to higher rainfall totals throughout the week as indicated in the forecast discussion.

From the NHC:

A surface trough of low pressure is expected to form in a couple of days over the northern Gulf of Mexico, partially related to a decaying frontal boundary currently located over the southeastern United States. Some slow development of this system is possible if it remains offshore during the middle and latter part of the week while it moves little. Regardless of development, heavy rains will be possible along portions of the northern Gulf coast from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle over the next several days. For more information about the potential for heavy rain, please see products issued by your local National Weather Service office and the Weather Prediction Center.



* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.