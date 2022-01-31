Monday AM Forecast: The forecast changes every day this week

The forecast this week is jam packed with twists and turns. Every day will bring something different.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Happy Monday! We are in for another rollercoaster of a week… starting out clear and warm. Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon with temperatures in the upper 60s. Tonight, temperatures will stay in the mid-50s.

Up Next: Tuesday will be a bit cloudier and muggier. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and scattered showers will work their way from south to north all day long. Locations south of Baton Rouge are more likely to see rain, but before the day id over, about half of the area will see rainfall. Temperatures will climb into the 70s on Wednesday behind the warm front. Skies will be cloudy all day with a few showers here and there. Thursday will bring along a strong cold front. Storms on Thursday will be capable of a heavy downpour, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— strong storms—please have access to alerts through Thursday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.

After the front moves through on Thursday, south Louisiana will be left with 1-3 inches of rain. Isolated higher amounts will be possible. Friday will be clear and cool. Temperatures will start in the upper 30s in the morning and afternoon highs will struggle to reach 50°. The weekend is looking cool and mostly clear. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!