Monday AM Forecast: Temperatures staying hot, but dew points leaving us feeling better

Dew points staying on the lower side the next few days, and this will keep us out of HEAT ADVISORY status.



THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: A new week is here but the weather pattern stays the same. Temperatures this morning are seasonable in the low-70s. Throughout the day, temperatures will climb into the mid-90s. There is no Heat Advisory in effect today, and that is all because the humidity is backing off. It will still be hot and humid, but feels like temperatures will not be greater than 103-105°. Showers will be far and few this afternoon. The greatest chance for rain in along the coastline, and even then showers will be light. Overnight the same pattern repeats. Clear skies overnight and a seasonable start.

Up Next: For the rest of the workweek we are watching the upper-level pattern. Currently we are just downstream of a ridge. This is going to make it hard for showers to form and keep our forecast hot. Temperatures to start your Tuesday will be in the low-70s, and daytime highs will break the mid-90s again. A few coastal showers will be possible, but most people will stay completely dry. Over the next few days, temperatures will continue to climb into the upper-90s. Showers will be hard to find and feels like temperatures will start to creep back up near heat advisory status later in the week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.