Monday AM Forecast: T.S. Nicholas set to bring hravy rain

Tropical Storm Nicholas is set to bring a threat of heavy rain to the local area through Wednesday.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Due to Tropical Storm Nicholas approaching the Texas coast, showers and storms will be numerous over our area today. Expect to see a few heavy downpours capable of producing street and poor drainage flooding. Numerous showers and storms will keep temperatures in the 80s through the afternoon. Monday will be day one of three days with heavy rain. Flash flood watches will likely be issued today or tomorrow.

Up Next: Tropical moisture will be around through parts of Wednesday. Heavy rainfall is expected to continue, and Flash Flood watches will likely be issued for the area. 5-9 inches of rain will be possible before the week is over with isolated higher amounts expected. Tuesday morning will likely start dry and rain bands will set up in the afternoon. Those same rain bands will be pushing through the area through the overnight hours and through the first half of Wednesday. The bulk of the rainfall will happen between late Tuesday morning and Wednesday evening. By sunset on Wednesday, the heaviest rain will be moved out, but tropical moisture will still linger through the rest of the week. Isolated showers will be possible through the weekend. Temperatures will trend in the 80s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

As of 4 am, the center of Tropical Storm Nicholas was located near latitude 25.5 North, longitude 96.6 West. Nicholas is moving toward the north-northwest near 14 mph. The storm should turn northward later today and north-northeastward on Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Nicholas will pass near or just offshore the coasts of northeastern Mexico and south Texas this morning and move onshore along the coast of south or central Texas Monday afternoon or evening.



Maximum sustained winds remain near 60 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast today, and Nicholas could reach the northwest Gulf coast as a hurricane. Weakening is anticipated on Tuesday and Wednesday over land. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1001 mb.





The WBRZ Weather Team is watching the tropics around the clock and will bring you updates as they come. Click here to visit the Hurricane Center.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather—tropical thunderstorms—please have access to alerts through Saturday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.