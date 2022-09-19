Monday AM Forecast: Sunshine and steam

The steam machine is back up and running.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The taste of fall we had last week is long gone. Humidity is back in full force and temperatures will be climbing this week. Temperatures will be in the mid-90s this afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny with only a stray shower possible closer to the coast. Tonight, temperatures will bottom out in the upper 70s.

Up Next: Hot and humid is the trend for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be trending in the mid-90s through the work week. Overnight temperatures will be near 70°. Wednesday and Thursday will be the warmest days of the week. Stay connected with the Storm Station. Heat alerts may be needed later this week. Heading into the weekend, temperatures will top out in the low 90s. A shower or two will be possible on Sunday afternoon. This hot stretch will break early next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics

Hurricane Fiona is moving north out of the Caribbean this morning after moving over Puerto Rico. It is set to curve off to the northeast before reaching the continental US. CLICK HERE to see the full forecast track in the Storm Station Hurricane Center.

There is one other disturbance in the open Atlantic that is expected to be a fish storm.

Central Subtropical Atlantic: Satellite wind data from earlier tonight indicated an area of low pressure has formed over the central subtropical Atlantic, and it is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. There is a short window for this system to develop further over the next day or two before environmental conditions become less favorable later this week. The system should move generally northward or northeastward while remaining over the open central subtropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.