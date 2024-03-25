Monday AM Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible late Monday

Scattered showers and storms arrive after lunchtime. A stronger line of storms will roll through this evening through the early hours of Tuesday with the possibility of severe weather.

Today & Tonight: Monday starts off quiet, with warm temperatures in the upper 60's and mainly cloudy skies. Winds out of the south all day will be breezy, between 15-25 mph, gusts greater than 30 mph possible. The first half of Monday will remain mostly cloudy and dry ahead of a storm system that arrives later in the day.

Temperatures this afternoon will warm into the mid-70s and by lunchtime, scattered showers and storms will increase in coverage around southern Louisiana. The scattered activity is expected ahead of a stronger line of storms that will pass through late Monday evening. Timing is still a bit questionable as the speed of the system is difficult to pinpoint, but we could see this line moving into our western communities (e.g. Woodville, New Roads) as early as 7 p.m. Monday and exiting our eastern zones (e.g. Hammond, Convent) as late as 4 a.m. Tuesday. Storms during this timeframe will likely be at their strongest.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas north of Baton Rouge under a Level 3/5 risk for severe weather where a slightly greater coverage of severe weather is possible. Baton Rouge remains under a Level 2/5 severe weather risk, where more isolated instances of severe weather are possible. Damaging straight-line winds is the primary concern, although some isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out either.

It will be important to have a way to receive weather alerts in case you find yourself under any warnings. You can download the free WBRZ Weather App to help stay ahead of the storm HERE.

It will also be noticeably windy on Monday even outside of storms. We expect sustained winds upwards of 30 mph with gusts pushing 40 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect across all of southern Louisiana on Monday.

Up Next: We quickly dry out on Tuesday with sunshine quickly settling into the region. Things remain quiet through the rest of the upcoming workweek with lots of sunshine and more spring-like weather.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

-- Emma Kate Cowan

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.