Monday AM Forecast: Staying HOT this week

An AIR QUALITY ALERT has been issued for parts of the WBRZ viewing area. Be sure you are limiting your time outdoors today.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Today is set to be the perfect day for any outdoor activities. Waking up this morning with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low-70s. Some of that dense cloud cover will begin to break up throughout the day, and daytime highs will climb into the low-90s. A few sneaky showers are possible during the afternoon hours. Rain in not expected to last long, no total washouts. Overnight we are set to repeat the same pattern for your Tuesday.

Up Next: Tuesday more heat and humidity is back in the forecast. Temperatures will top out near 90°. Feels like temperatures will start climbing into the mid-to-upper 90s. With summertime-like heat back in the forecast be sure you are limiting your time outdoors. Most people will stay completely dry on Tuesday, but the PM showers will be back and locked into the forecast on Wednesday. The heat is sticking around and a few spotty afternoon showers will be around everyday to end your workweek. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.