Monday AM Forecast: Showers are back in the forecast before the weekend

Some seasonal fall weather will be interrupted by a cold front later this week.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: You’ll need to layer up today! After staring out in the 40s this morning, we will get plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will warm into the mid-70s and start us on a gradual warm up.

Up Next: Tuesday morning will have temperatures in the mid-40s, and the afternoon will be sunny and warm. Most areas will reach the upper 70s. Then on Wednesday, the morning temps will be in the 50s and the afternoon will again be warmer in the upper 70s. On Thursday, a cold front will approach the area, increasing cloud cover and bringing a few light showers later in the day. A few showers may linger into Friday morning before cooler temperatures settle in for the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

A non-tropical low pressure system with storm-force winds is located a couple of hundred miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. This system is forecast to move east-northeastward during the next several days, and it could gradually lose its frontal characteristics by the middle of this week over the subtropical Atlantic Ocean. Thereafter, the low could acquire some subtropical characteristics while it moves eastward or east-northeastward over the open waters of the central Atlantic Ocean. For more information on this system, including storm and coastal flood warnings, see products issued by your local National Weather Service office and High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service. Formation chance through the next 5 days is low, 20 percent.

