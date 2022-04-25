Latest Weather Blog
Monday AM Forecast: Showers and storms may slow you down this evening
The sun will come out for the first half of the day today.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: The humid haze is out there this morning. Some sun will be around for the first half of the day today as temperatures climb into the mid-80s. This afternoon, a front will be approaching from the northwest. Rain will start as early as 2 p.m. in some spots, and it will become more widespread through the day. Showers and storms could pack a punch with brief periods of heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. There is a LEVEL 1/5 Marginal risk for storms to produce severe wind gusts 60mph+ today. Look out for the typical spots that hold water, especially if you are driving while it is actively raining. Give yourself extra time to travel today, the evening commute may be moving slower than usual today. Any showers will start to clear as the sun goes down. Temperatures will be in the 60s overnight.
Up Next: Tuesday will still be humid. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and a few isolated showers will be possible through the early afternoon hours. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s. Some cooler, drier air will move in on Tuesday night. Wednesday morning will start with temperatures in the mid-50s. Wednesday afternoon will have temperatures in the 70s with partly cloudy skies. The humidity will be more comfortable. Temperatures will rebound into the 80s on Thursday and Friday with overnight lows climbing back into the 60s. The humidity will climb too. A few showers will be possible on Saturday and shower activity will increase on Sunday afternoon. Neither day will be a total washout but stick with the Storm Station as we continue to gather more data on your weekend forecast. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
