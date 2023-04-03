Monday AM Forecast: Record breaking heat will be cut off with showers later this week

We are drying out today, but the rainy pattern returns later this week.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: After some overnight showers, we are in the process of drying out. Skies will be partly cloudy today with high temperatures in the mid-80s. The record for today sits at 89°, and we will be just shy of that number. The humidity will be high and overnight temperatures will be near 70°.

Up Next: Tuesday is looking dry with potentially record-breaking heat. The record currently stands at 87° and we will be right in that ballpark. Overnight temperatures will be muggy, in the low 70s. On Wednesday, temperatures will continue to trend warm, in the mid to upper 80s. Isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon. Temperatures will fall back to the 70s on Thursday afternoon. The next rainmaker will hang out over south Louisiana for a while. Isolated showers will be possible on Thursday. The showers become more scattered and widespread across the area on Friday and Saturday. Both days have the potential to become total washouts. Sunday will start with some rain and will dry out by the end of the day. Rainfall totals for the week will be anywhere from 1-4 inches. Rainfall totals will be higher for areas north and west of Baton Rouge. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

