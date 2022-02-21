64°
Latest Weather Blog
Sunday PM Forecast: Rain returns to the forecast this week
TODAY
A warm front will move across our area around daybreak Monday. This will create a few showers early in the morning and set the stage for a mild and muggy afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80.
LOOKING AHEAD
Tuesday - Thursday will continue to hold a low chance for a shower or storm each day with warm afternoons in the 70s and 80s. Our next front arrives late Thursday, into Friday. This will up our rain chances on Friday morning, then a push of cold air will move in for the afternoon. Rainfall totals will add up to less than an inch over the next seven days.
-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton
