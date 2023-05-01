Monday AM Forecast: Mostly dry this week, but temperatures on the rise

Temperatures will hold warm, but rain stays away!

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: We are starting the workweek with clear skies. Temperatures this morning dipped into the upper-50s. Mostly sunny skies will stick around today, and daytime highs will top out in the low-80s. Overnight the pattern is set to continue, skies will be completely clear and temperatures will fall into the upper-50s.

Up Next: A broad area of high pressure will lock in the forecast for most of the week. The dry pattern will continue well into the workweek. By Tuesday more cloud cover will pass through the area. There will be no threat for rain, and temperatures will still manage to reach the mid-80s. Throughout the week we will start to see temperatures climbing into the upper-80s and some spots will even see 90°. We are not flirting with record breaking heat just yet, but temperatures will be steamy by the end of the workweek. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.