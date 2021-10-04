Monday AM Forecast: Lower humidity and cooler temperatures are on the way

Cooler, drier air is on the way!

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: A cold front will be moving through Louisiana today. It is currently concentrating moisture over the northern part of the WBRZ viewing area, prompting a Dense Fog Advisory. Areas along and north of I-10 should look out for areas of dense fog through 9 a.m. A few afternoon showers will bubble up along the cold front as it moves in, but only a few spots will see rain. Temperatures will max out in the mid-80s with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures tonight will be able to drop into the mid-60s tonight with drier air settling in.

Up Next: Starting Tuesday, the humidity will be much improved, and temperatures will top out in the low 80s. A few stray showers will be possible on Tuesday, rain coverage for the rest of the week will be close to zero. The rest of the work week will be mostly sunny with temperatures comfortably in the low 80s. Overnight low will continue to trend in the mid 60s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

While there is activity in the Atlantic basin, none of it is a threat to the local area.

Hurricane Sam is holding on to category 2 status. Winds are currently at 105 mph and is moving northeast at 30 mph. Sam is expected continue into the north Atlantic.

Victor is now a tropical depression with winds near 30 mph and is moving west-northwest at 14 mph. It is expected to fizzle out in the next day or so.

A large area of disorganized cloudiness and showers continues over the southeastern Bahamas and adjacent southwestern Atlantic waters in association with a surface trough. Upper-level winds are not expected to be especially conducive, and any development of this system should be slow to occur while it moves slowly northwestward through late this weekend. There is a 20% chance of formation over the next 5 days.

The WBRZ Weather Team is watching the tropics around the clock and will bring you updates as they come. Click here to visit the Hurricane Center.

Need weather conditions HOUR BY HOUR? Get hour by hour weather and right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!