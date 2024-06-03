Monday AM Forecast: Isolated storms today, Trending drier for most of workweek

The first full week of June begins with the chance for isolated afternoon storms but will take a drier, and warmer turn by Tuesday. Peak heat index values each afternoon will near the 100° mark.

Today & Tonight: A quick round of scattered showers and storms kicks off the workweek early Monday morning, resulting in slick roadway conditions and temperatures in the upper-60s during the morning commute. By noon, partly sunny skies will have helped dry outside conditions and warm temperatures into the upper-80s. Afternoon highs will near 90° in Baton Rouge today. Thanks to daytime heating and plenty of moisture in the atmosphere, thunderstorms are likely to pop-up around the Capital Region in an isolated fashion this afternoon. Around 40% of the WBRZ coverage area will see rain on Monday.

Those who do see rain will also see temperatures drop into the 70's earlier on this evening, with everyone else following behind by daybreak Tuesday.

Up Next: While we can't rule out spotty summertime shower or two each day this week, overall coverage of rain greatly decreases for the next week. As we transition to a drier pattern, temperatures will begin to increase in response. Morning lows this week are forecasted in the low to mid 70's with afternoon highs in the 90's feeling closer to 100°. The first full week of June features lots of humidity, in true Louisiana fashion, with slight relief on Wednesday.

The Tropics: All is quiet in the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and North Atlantic Ocean. No tropical development is anticipated over the next seven days.

-Emma Kate Cowan

