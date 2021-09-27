Monday AM Forecast: Humidity returns, rain chances going up

Today & Tonight: Through out your Monday, expect a mix of sun and clouds. The humidity starts to creep back in today as winds turn more southerly. An isolated shower or storm is possible today, but most will stay dry. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Overnight, look for an increase in cloud cover.



Looking Ahead: Rain chances really climb on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain coverage will be around 60-70% each day, so most will see rain at some point. Rainfall amounts will be manageable overall, with most seeing less than an inch of rain. Locally higher totals of 1-2"+ will be possible.

The Tropics

Hurricane Sam continues to be the big story in the tropics. As of 4am Monday morning, max. winds were at 130mph making it a Category 4 hurricane. Hurricane Sam is forecast to maintain major hurricane status through the end of the week as it tracks northwest. Model guidance continues to keep Sam over the Atlantic and away from the United States.

There are two tropical waves way out in the eastern Atlantic that have a high chance of formation in the next five days. The next two names on the list are Victor and Wanda.





