Monday AM Forecast: Heavy downpours are back this afternoon

There is a heavy rain threat for the area through at least Wednesday.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Happy Monday! We are starting off the week with more afternoon showers. Temperatures will climb to near 90° before widespread showers take over this afternoon. Monday rain brings a level ¼ marginal risk for street and poor drainage flooding as well as the risk for very gusty winds. The rain will be most active in the early afternoon, but some of the showers and storms will be on and off until sunset tonight. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s tonight.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— strong showers and storms —please have access to alerts through the week.

Up Next: The risk for flooding gets higher as the rainy days stack up. Tuesday rain brings a level ¼ marginal risk for street and poor drainage flooding. Rain will start up early on Tuesday. By the time 2une In starts at 5 a.m. there will be some action on the radar. There will be several rounds of showers through the afternoon as well. Rain may slow you down on your morning commute and your afternoon commute as well. While it is actively raining, the typical areas could be holding water. Temperatures between the showers will be in the low 80s.

On Wednesday, the risk for flooding goes up to a level 2/4 slight risk. Heavy downpours again will start up in the morning hours and continue throughout the day. Stay weather aware and keep an eye out for typical problem spots holding water. This rain pattern will continue through the rest of the week, but the risk for flooding is expected to go down on Thursday. Keep the rain gear close by. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:



Eastern Tropical Atlantic: A tropical wave located a few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions could support some slow development of this system while it moves westward to west-northwestward at around 10 to 15 mph across the tropical Atlantic during the next several days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.